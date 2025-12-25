Alibaba Cloud IDaaS: Alibaba Cloud IDaaS is a cloud-native Identity and Access Management platform. built by Alibaba Cloud. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) using mainstream standard protocols for enterprise applications, Unified user directory with centralized account lifecycle management and automatic synchronization, Multi-factor authentication (MFA) including dynamic tokens, certificates, face, and fingerprint biometrics..

JumpCloud Single Sign-On (SSO): SSO solution for SAML and OIDC apps with MFA and user provisioning. built by JumpCloud. Core capabilities include SAML 2.0 and OIDC authentication support, Multi-factor authentication enforcement, Passwordless authentication with JumpCloud Go..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.