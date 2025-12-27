Centrl Privacy360 is a commercial data privacy tool by CENTRL. Cyera Data Privacy Software is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Privacy teams at mid-market and enterprise companies managing sprawling data inventories across multiple jurisdictions will see immediate value in Centrl Privacy360's native connector-based data mapping; it cuts the month-long spreadsheet phase that kills most privacy programs. The platform covers all six NIST GV and ID functions, meaning it enforces policy alignment from risk strategy through asset inventory and assessment, which is where most privacy tools go slack. Skip this if your organization is still treating privacy as a compliance checkbox rather than embedding it into how you actually govern data; Centrl requires stakeholders to own their data flows, not just check boxes.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in DSR backlogs will find real relief in Cyera Data Privacy Software; its automated discovery and centralized fulfillment platform cuts request resolution time from weeks to days. The vendor's strength in ID.AM and PR.DS coverage means you get solid asset inventory and access controls, but the tool assumes your privacy and security teams already talk to each other, which they often don't. Skip this if you need a single platform handling both privacy compliance and threat detection; Cyera is privacy-first, not a security operations crossover play.
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
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Common questions about comparing Centrl Privacy360 vs Cyera Data Privacy Software for your data privacy needs.
Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..
Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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