BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..

Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.