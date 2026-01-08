BARR Privacy Assessments is a commercial data privacy tool by BARR Advisory. Centrl Privacy360 is a commercial data privacy tool by CENTRL. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise organizations building privacy programs from scratch will get the most from BARR Privacy Assessments because the vendor maps your actual data flows before telling you what to fix, not the reverse. The cross-framework control mapping across GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and Microsoft DPR means you're not running four separate compliance projects; one assessment surfaces overlapping requirements and reduces redundant controls. Skip this if your team already has mature data inventory and privacy governance in place; you'll be paying for foundational work you've already done.
Privacy teams at mid-market and enterprise companies managing sprawling data inventories across multiple jurisdictions will see immediate value in Centrl Privacy360's native connector-based data mapping; it cuts the month-long spreadsheet phase that kills most privacy programs. The platform covers all six NIST GV and ID functions, meaning it enforces policy alignment from risk strategy through asset inventory and assessment, which is where most privacy tools go slack. Skip this if your organization is still treating privacy as a compliance checkbox rather than embedding it into how you actually govern data; Centrl requires stakeholders to own their data flows, not just check boxes.
Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
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Common questions about comparing BARR Privacy Assessments vs Centrl Privacy360 for your data privacy needs.
BARR Privacy Assessments: Privacy assessment and compliance services for GDPR, CCPA, GLBA, and MS DPR. built by BARR Advisory. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include GDPR compliance assessment and implementation, CCPA compliance guidance and process design, GLBA Privacy Rule and Safeguards Rule compliance..
Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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