360 Privacy 360 DELETE is a commercial data privacy tool by 360 Privacy. Cyera Data Privacy Software is a commercial data privacy tool by Cyera. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams drowning in data broker exposure will find 360 Privacy 360 DELETE's value in its breadth: it hunts PII across 500-600+ broker sites simultaneously rather than forcing you to chase deletions manually or via fragmented vendors. The 72-hour removal initiation and continuous monitoring across deep web and dark web channels mean your attack surface shrinks measurably within weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has minimal third-party data exposure or lacks the budget for ongoing subscription-based monitoring; one-time deletion services exist as cheaper alternatives, though they leave you defenseless against repopulation.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in DSR backlogs will find real relief in Cyera Data Privacy Software; its automated discovery and centralized fulfillment platform cuts request resolution time from weeks to days. The vendor's strength in ID.AM and PR.DS coverage means you get solid asset inventory and access controls, but the tool assumes your privacy and security teams already talk to each other, which they often don't. Skip this if you need a single platform handling both privacy compliance and threat detection; Cyera is privacy-first, not a security operations crossover play.
Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion.
Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance
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Common questions about comparing 360 Privacy 360 DELETE vs Cyera Data Privacy Software for your data privacy needs.
360 Privacy 360 DELETE: Removes PII from data broker sites with continuous monitoring and deletion. built by 360 Privacy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII removal from 500-600+ data broker sites, Daily monitoring for repopulated data, Automated data deletion and suppression..
Cyera Data Privacy Software: Data privacy software for personal data discovery, DSR fulfillment & compliance. built by Cyera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated personal data discovery and inventory, Data Subject Request (DSR) fulfillment automation, Privacy risk detection with pre-configured policies..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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