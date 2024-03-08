Censys Python Library

Security teams and researchers who need to programmatically query internet-wide asset data will find Censys Python Library invaluable; it's the fastest path to integrating Censys scan results into custom workflows without building REST calls from scratch. The library maintains active development with 457 GitHub stars and supports Python 3.8 and newer, meaning it works in most modern environments without dependency headaches. Skip this if you need a turnkey dashboard or managed alerting; this is a developer tool that requires you to write the logic that turns raw data into action.