Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aleph Search Clear is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Aleph Networks. Censys Python Library is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing third-party and supply chain risk need Aleph Search Clear because it finds exposure across both surface and deep web in a single query, then automates the monitoring that actually catches when your vendors get compromised. The tool covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions from asset discovery through adverse event analysis, and its KYC/KYS alignment with DORA and NIS 2 saves compliance teams weeks of manual mapping work. Skip this if your organization only needs traditional OSINT for incident response; Aleph is built for continuous ecosystem risk oversight, not one-off research.
Security teams and researchers who need to programmatically query internet-wide asset data will find Censys Python Library invaluable; it's the fastest path to integrating Censys scan results into custom workflows without building REST calls from scratch. The library maintains active development with 457 GitHub stars and supports Python 3.8 and newer, meaning it works in most modern environments without dependency headaches. Skip this if you need a turnkey dashboard or managed alerting; this is a developer tool that requires you to write the logic that turns raw data into action.
OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web.
An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+.
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Common questions about comparing Aleph Search Clear vs Censys Python Library for your external attack surface management needs.
Aleph Search Clear: OSINT tool for mapping & monitoring risk ecosystems on Clear & Deep Web. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include Clear Web and Deep Web search and analysis, AI-powered source discovery and infosphere enrichment, Cyber exposure surface mapping and monitoring (EASM)..
Censys Python Library: An easy-to-use and lightweight API wrapper for Censys APIs with support for Python 3.8+..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aleph Search Clear is developed by Aleph Networks. Censys Python Library is open-source with 457 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aleph Search Clear and Censys Python Library serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Aleph Search Clear is Commercial while Censys Python Library is Free, Censys Python Library is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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