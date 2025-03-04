Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks)
Threat hunters and red teamers with in-house infrastructure will extract real value from IVRE because it bundles passive DNS, active scanning, and data aggregation into a single framework you control entirely, eliminating vendor lock-in on recon workflows. The 3,964 GitHub stars reflect active use in offensive security circles, and the free pricing means you pay only for the infrastructure you run it on. This is not for teams expecting a managed SaaS experience or those who need hunting automation built in; IVRE requires familiarity with command-line tools and willingness to integrate data sources yourself.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks): A network recon framework including tools for passive and active recon..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source with 3,964 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Key differences: Censys Internet Map is Commercial while IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is Free, IVRE (Instrument de veille sur les réseaux extérieurs) or DRUNK (Dynamic Recon of UNKnown networks) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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