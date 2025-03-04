Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Map is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cobalt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams managing complex attack surfaces across subsidiaries, cloud environments, and critical infrastructure should pick Censys Internet Map for its ability to discover assets an organization doesn't know it owns, which is where most breaches actually start. The platform covers asset discovery and continuous monitoring across ID.AM and DE.CM in NIST CSF 2.0, and its internet-wide scanning capability surfaces shadow IT and unknown exposures that traditional vulnerability scanners simply cannot reach. Skip this if your primary need is incident response or forensics; Censys is built for prevention and reconnaissance, not post-breach analysis.
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that struggle to track what's actually exposed on the internet should start here; Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring finds shadow IT and unmapped assets that traditional vulnerability scans miss through daily domain reconnaissance. The daily scan cadence and first-seen timestamps give you continuous monitoring that actually maps to NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, which most ASM tools only pretend to cover. Skip this if your organization doesn't have verified domain ownership set up or if you need pentest orchestration beyond coverage tracking; Cobalt is asset discovery and exposure evaluation, not a replacement for active vulnerability management.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping
Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans.
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Map vs Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..
Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Map differentiates with Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring differentiates with Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets.
Censys Internet Map is developed by Censys. Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring is developed by Cobalt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Map and Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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