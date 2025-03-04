Censys Internet Map: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and attack surface mapping. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Continuous internet-wide scanning and mapping of global infrastructure, Real-time discovery and monitoring of internet-facing assets, Attack surface management with personalized risk prioritization..

Cobalt Attack Surface Monitoring: Continuous external asset discovery and monitoring with daily domain scans. built by Cobalt. Core capabilities include Automated discovery and cataloging of all internet-facing assets under verified domains, Daily domain scans to detect new hosts, port modifications, and certificate updates, Shadow IT identification by mapping previously unknown external assets..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.