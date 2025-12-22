CBRX AI Security & Governance Consulting: Consulting services for AI security, governance, and compliance implementation. built by CBRX. headquartered in Lithuania. Core capabilities include AI policy and governance framework development, AI system inventory and risk classification, EU AI Act, GDPR, NIS2, and DORA compliance alignment..

FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.