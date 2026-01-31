Accorian Securing AI: AI security advisory and assessment services for secure AI deployment. built by Accorian. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include HITRUST AI Risk Management Framework readiness and certification services, NIST AI Risk Management Framework alignment and implementation, ISO 42001 AI management systems certification support..

FairNow: AI governance platform for compliance, risk mgmt, and AI system oversight. built by FairNow. Core capabilities include Centralized AI system inventory and registry, Automated risk flagging and regulatory alerts per AI system, Compliance automation for 25+ AI regulations and standards (ISO 42001, NIST AI RMF, EU AI Act, etc.)..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.