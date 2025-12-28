BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

SafeStack Finding and Fixing API Security Vulnerabilities: Online training course on identifying and fixing API security vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Training on common API security vulnerability classes, Broken authorization identification and remediation, Broken authentication identification and remediation..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.