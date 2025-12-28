BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.