Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Drivesec Weseth® is a commercial secure code training tool by Drivesec. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Mid-market and enterprise teams building IoT systems need Drivesec Weseth® because it embeds security requirements into the design phase rather than bolting compliance onto finished code. The platform covers CSMS and SUMS compliance while running threat analysis across the entire CI/CD pipeline, which matters when regulatory audits demand documented security decisions from day one. Skip this if your organization treats secure coding as a post-deployment concern; Weseth's value evaporates without commitment to shifting left, and its hybrid deployment model requires infrastructure planning that pure SaaS vendors don't demand.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Drivesec Weseth® for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Drivesec Weseth®: Security by Design platform for IoT systems across CI/CD lifecycle phases. built by Drivesec. Core capabilities include Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Drivesec Weseth® differentiates with Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), CSMS and SUMS compliance support, Requirements engineering and cybersecurity concept development.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Drivesec Weseth® is developed by Drivesec. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Drivesec Weseth® serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Threat Modeling. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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