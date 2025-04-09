Brinqa 2026 Exposure Management Playbook: AI-powered exposure management platform for enterprise cyber risk visibility. built by Brinqa. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cyber Risk Graph for unified exposure data, AI-driven pattern and relationship analysis, Data deduplication and enrichment..

CYE AttackRoute Visualization: Visualizes attack paths from threat sources to critical business assets. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Attack path visualization from threat sources to business assets, Graph theory-based chokepoint identification, MITRE ATT&CK framework-based threat modeling..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.