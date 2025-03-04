BrandSafe Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing, impersonation threats. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection, Counterfeit mobile application detection, Fake social media account detection..

JustGuard Active Threat Protection: Automated detection and takedown of phishing attacks and malicious domains. built by JustGuard. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of malicious domains and phishing kits, Automated takedown procedures for identified threats, 24/7 autonomous monitoring..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.