Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

BrandSafe Brand Protection: Brand protection platform detecting & taking down phishing, impersonation threats. built by CyberXTron. Core capabilities include Phishing website detection, Counterfeit mobile application detection, Fake social media account detection..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.