Bot Detection: Detects & blocks bots, scrapers, and automated traffic targeting LLM apps. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include DDoS mitigation for L3/L4 and L7 attacks, Non-browser traffic detection for headless browsers and automation tools, Suspicious behavior pattern detection..

Protect AI Layer: Runtime security platform for AI apps with threat detection and monitoring. built by Protect AI. Core capabilities include Automatic AI application discovery using eBPF monitoring, 27 turnkey security policies based on 15 security scanners, End-to-end monitoring of AI interactions including tool calls and function calls..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.