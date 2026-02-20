Bosch AIShield AISpectra: API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include API-based vulnerability scanning against 200+ AI/ML attack types including theft, poisoning, evasion, and inference, Support for 20+ model types across computer vision, tabular classification, and time-series forecasting, Threat-informed endpoint protection with containerized ML defense models..

Cranium Arena: AI red teaming platform for internal and third-party AI supply chain security. built by Cranium. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated AI red-teaming via agentic simulations, Third-party and vendor AI model assessments, Continuous vulnerability reporting and monitoring..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.