Bosch AIShield AISpectra: API-based AI/ML vulnerability assessment and defense platform. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include API-based vulnerability scanning against 200+ AI/ML attack types including theft, poisoning, evasion, and inference, Support for 20+ model types across computer vision, tabular classification, and time-series forecasting, Threat-informed endpoint protection with containerized ML defense models..

Check Point Lakera Red: AI-native red teaming agent for GenAI security assessments and remediation. built by Lakera. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-native red teaming for GenAI applications, Direct manipulation testing for sensitive data exposure, Indirect manipulation testing via backdoor injection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.