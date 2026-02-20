Bosch AIShield AI Security Platform & GuArdIan: AI security platform & LLM guardrail solution integrated with AWS. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Defense against adversarial threats targeting AI/ML models, Security coverage across AI model development and deployment lifecycle, Guardrails for enterprise LLM and generative AI adoption..

Daxa.ai Proxima: AI data gateway securing LLM interactions by monitoring and redacting sensitive data. built by Daxa.ai. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of AI prompt and response data flows, Detection and redaction of PII and sensitive data, Policy enforcement for AI tool usage..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.