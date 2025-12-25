BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..

Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.