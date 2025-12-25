Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is a commercial static application security testing tool by BoostSecurity. Datadog Code Security is a commercial static application security testing tool by Datadog. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing
SMB and mid-market teams with fragmented SAST tooling will see immediate ROI from BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing because zero-touch CI/CD integration means security scanning runs without pipeline rewrites or developer friction. The platform covers OWASP Top 10, CVE detection, secrets, and IaC scanning in a single enforcement layer, cutting tool sprawl and the overhead of maintaining separate Snyk, Checkmarx, and Sonar integrations. Skip this if your organization needs deep static analysis for complex legacy codebases or prioritizes runtime vulnerability detection over shift-left prevention; BoostSecurity's strength is speed of deployment and policy consistency, not replacing dedicated SAST depth for large enterprises with mature AppSec programs.
Teams already deep in the Datadog observability platform should adopt Datadog Code Security to shift left without context switching; the IDE plugins and CI/CD integration work because they're built into an environment your developers already use daily. The SAST, SCA, and secret scanning cover the NIST ID.RA and PR.PS functions most teams actually care about, and native integration with your APM data means you catch vulnerabilities that static analysis alone would miss. Skip this if you need IAST and IaC scanning to be first-class citizens rather than supplementary features, or if your stack is fragmented across multiple vendors where a standalone SAST tool would be simpler to operate.
Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD
Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities
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Common questions about comparing BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing vs Datadog Code Security for your static application security testing needs.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing: Continuous AppSec testing platform with zero-touch provisioning for CI/CD. built by BoostSecurity. Core capabilities include Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries..
Datadog Code Security: Code security platform with SAST, SCA, IAST, and IaC security capabilities. built by Datadog. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST)..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing differentiates with Zero Touch Provisioning for CI/CD integration without pipeline modification, OWASP Top 10 vulnerability scanning, CVE detection in open source libraries. Datadog Code Security differentiates with Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Interactive Application Security Testing (IAST).
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing is developed by BoostSecurity. Datadog Code Security is developed by Datadog. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BoostSecurity Continuous AppSec Testing and Datadog Code Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD, DEVSECOPS, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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