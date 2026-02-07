Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS): AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated compliance checks for HIPAA and GDPR, AI-generated and human-created content scanning, Cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance risk detection..

Bonfy.AI Bonfy ACS: AI-enabled DLP for Microsoft 365 and AI tools with context-aware detection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-enabled detection for unstructured data in motion and at rest, Real-time protection for Microsoft Mail, SharePoint, Teams, Purview, and Copilot, Prevention of data leaks to large language models and AI tools..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.