Bonfy ACS Advanced Data Security: AI-era DLP with entity-aware content analysis across SaaS, email, and AI tools. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Entity-aware content analysis with Knowledge Graph, Real-time analysis of human and AI-generated content, Automated content classification and labeling..

Bonfy Adaptive Content Security (Bonfy ACS): AI-powered content security platform for healthcare compliance and data protection. built by Bonfy. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated compliance checks for HIPAA and GDPR, AI-generated and human-created content scanning, Cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance risk detection..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.