Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Bolster Platform: AI platform for phishing detection, brand impersonation monitoring & takedowns. built by Bolster. Core capabilities include Domain monitoring and automated takedowns, Social media monitoring and takedowns, App store monitoring for fake/fraudulent apps..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.