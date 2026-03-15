Bold Endpoint Security: AI-based on-device endpoint agent for DLP, insider threat, and AI security. built by Bold Security. Core capabilities include On-device AI security agent running locally on endpoints, Real-time insider threat detection and monitoring, Sensitive data leakage prevention with user coaching, warnings, or blocking..

Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.