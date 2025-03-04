AhnLab EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by AhnLab. Cybereason EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Cybereason. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams in Asia-Pacific regions will find AhnLab EDR's strength in behavioral attack chain visualization and MITRE ATT&CK mapping, which cuts investigation time when your SOC is lean on analysts. The platform covers the full NIST Detect and Respond workflow, with strong capabilities in continuous monitoring and incident analysis paired with automated containment through process termination and endpoint isolation. Skip this if your environment is heavily cloud-native or you need deep integration with non-AhnLab tooling; the ecosystem is tightly built around AhnLab's own EPP and TIP products, which limits flexibility for heterogeneous stacks.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating sophisticated multi-stage attacks will find Cybereason EDR's cross-machine correlation engine genuinely different; it connects endpoint events across your environment to expose coordinated threats that single-machine tools miss. The platform's strength in DE.AE and RS.AN,behavioral analysis feeding forensic timeline generation,means your analysts spend less time reconstructing attacks and more time understanding attacker intent. Skip this if you need EDR bundled with vulnerability management or compliance reporting; Cybereason stays disciplined around detection and response, leaving adjacent problems to other tools.
EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
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Common questions about comparing AhnLab EDR vs Cybereason EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
AhnLab EDR: EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping. built by AhnLab. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Behavioral analytics with MITRE ATT&CK mapping, Graphical visualization of attack chains and threat paths, User-defined static and dynamic behavior rule sets..
Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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