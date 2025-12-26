BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection: Managed EPP, EDR, and patch management service for business endpoints. built by CYFOR Secure. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include Next-generation Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Intelligent patch management..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.