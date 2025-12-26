BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..

Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..

Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.