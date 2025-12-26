BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Cybereason EDR is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Cybereason. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams investigating sophisticated multi-stage attacks will find Cybereason EDR's cross-machine correlation engine genuinely different; it connects endpoint events across your environment to expose coordinated threats that single-machine tools miss. The platform's strength in DE.AE and RS.AN,behavioral analysis feeding forensic timeline generation,means your analysts spend less time reconstructing attacks and more time understanding attacker intent. Skip this if you need EDR bundled with vulnerability management or compliance reporting; Cybereason stays disciplined around detection and response, leaving adjacent problems to other tools.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis
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Common questions about comparing BluSapphire OneAgent™ vs Cybereason EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs.
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Cybereason EDR: EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis. built by Cybereason. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Cross-machine correlation engine for threat detection, Machine learning-based behavioral analysis, Aggregated threat intelligence from multiple feeds..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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