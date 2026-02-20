Arc4dia Snow Sensor is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by Arc4dia. BluSapphire OneAgent™ is a commercial endpoint detection and response tool by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams with constrained endpoint infrastructure will benefit most from Arc4dia Snow Sensor's lightweight agent footprint, which compresses to roughly 500 KB per day per machine while maintaining continuous timeline-based threat telemetry. The tool prioritizes detection and investigation over response orchestration, as evidenced by strong NIST coverage in DE.CM Continuous Monitoring and RS.AN Incident Analysis but no RS.RC Recovery Coordination capability. Skip this if your organization needs automated response actions or deep integration with your existing SIEM; Snow Sensor is built for teams that want raw telemetry fidelity and forensic depth over speed-to-remediation.
Startups and SMBs wanting prevention that actually stops attacks before execution will see immediate value in BluSapphire OneAgent™, particularly teams running mixed Windows and Linux environments with minimal security staff. The sub-20ms pre-execution blocking and 100KB memory footprint mean you get zero-day defense without the overhead that forces you to choose between protection and performance. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics and recovery workflows; OneAgent prioritizes threat prevention over the incident analysis capabilities that larger enterprises often depend on.
Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry.
Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware
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Common questions about comparing Arc4dia Snow Sensor vs BluSapphire OneAgent™ for your endpoint detection and response needs.
Arc4dia Snow Sensor: Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry. built by Arc4dia. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Cross-platform endpoint detection and response, Proprietary threat detection algorithms applied to telemetry data, Monitors native binary execution and module loading..
BluSapphire OneAgent™: Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-execution threat prevention in under 20ms, Cross-platform support for Windows, Linux, and containers, Single lightweight agent deployment..
Both serve the Endpoint Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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