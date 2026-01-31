BlueCat Edge: DNS-layer security solution for threat detection and policy enforcement. built by BlueCat Networks. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include DNS-layer threat detection and blocking, Policy enforcement at DNS query level, Real-time threat feed integration..

Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.