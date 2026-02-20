Abusix Guardian Ops: Network abuse management platform for ISPs to automate abuse case handling. built by Abusix. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated abuse case workflow management, Network reputation monitoring and protection, Reduction of mean time to resolution (MTTR) for security incidents..

Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..

Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.