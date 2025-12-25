13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE is a commercial network detection and response tool by 13 Layers. Corelight Open NDR Platform is a commercial network detection and response tool by Corelight. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best network detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in false positives will get the most from 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE because it blocks malicious traffic before alerts fire, cutting alert fatigue at the source instead of adding another detection layer. The hybrid deployment model and zero trust architecture support mean you can integrate it into existing networks without the rip-and-replace lifecycle that kills NDR adoption. Skip this if your priority is post-breach forensics and threat hunting; 13 Layers prioritizes prevention and kill-chain disruption over investigative depth, which means less rich context for incident response teams that live in their SIEM.
Security teams running hybrid infrastructure who need to see east-west traffic patterns that perimeter tools miss will get the most from Corelight Open NDR Platform. Its foundation on Zeek and Suricata gives you transparent packet analysis at scale, and the platform scores strongly on NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection and forensic depth are real strengths. Skip this if your org lacks network engineering resources to tune and maintain sensor placement; Corelight demands more operational overhead than managed detection services, and weak alert tuning will bury your team in noise.
NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated
Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel.
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Common questions about comparing 13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE vs Corelight Open NDR Platform for your network detection and response needs.
13 Layers threatINTELLIGENCE: NDR solution that blocks malicious traffic before alerts are generated. built by 13 Layers. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time blocking of malicious network traffic before alert generation, Disruption of cyber kill chain, Multiple deployment options (cloud, physical, hybrid)..
Corelight Open NDR Platform: Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel. built by Corelight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Network security monitoring with Zeek, Intrusion detection with Suricata, Pattern matching with YARA..
Both serve the Network Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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