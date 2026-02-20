BLOKWORX SCUD + CDR: Cloud-native API-based email & collaboration security with CDR for SaaS. built by BLOKWORX. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include API-based email threat scanning (inbound, outbound, internal) with no MX record changes, Compromised account and SaaS login anomaly detection, Business email compromise (BEC) prevention..

Broadcom Symantec Email Security: Enterprise email security platform for cloud and on-premise deployments. built by Broadcom. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Multilayered defense against ransomware, spear phishing, and BEC attacks, Cloud-based and on-premises deployment options, Cloud-based sandboxing for advanced threat detection..

Both serve the Email Security Platforms market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.