Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.