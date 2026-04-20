Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blindspot WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blindspot. Cloudbric Managed Rules is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudbric. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams protecting AWS applications without dedicated WAF expertise should use Cloudbric Managed Rules; the vendor's continuous threat intelligence updates and logic-based detection engine handle OWASP Top 10 and API threats without requiring deep rule tuning. The tool scores notably on Continuous Monitoring and Platform Security under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get working detection and prevention out of the box rather than months of rule customization. Skip this if you need visibility into post-exploitation activity or response orchestration; Cloudbric prioritizes blocking at the perimeter, not hunting what got past it.
WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions.
Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs
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Common questions about comparing Blindspot WAAP vs Cloudbric Managed Rules for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blindspot WAAP: WAAP with sidecar agent; no proxy, no SSL key exposure, sub-1ms decisions. built by Blindspot. Core capabilities include 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata..
Cloudbric Managed Rules: Managed security rules for AWS WAF protecting web apps and APIs. built by Cloudbric. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blindspot WAAP differentiates with 35+ stage detection pipeline covering injection, bot, API, and business logic threats, Sidecar agent architecture: no inline proxy, SSL keys stay on customer infrastructure, Sub-1ms allow/block decisions via cloud engine analyzing request metadata. Cloudbric Managed Rules differentiates with OWASP Top 10 web application security protection, Malicious IP reputation-based blocking, API security with OWASP API Top 10 protection.
Blindspot WAAP is developed by Blindspot. Cloudbric Managed Rules is developed by Cloudbric. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blindspot WAAP integrates with Kubernetes (Helm chart), OpenAPI, GraphQL, gRPC. Cloudbric Managed Rules integrates with AWS WAF, AWS Marketplace. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Blindspot WAAP and Cloudbric Managed Rules serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover Bot Protection, SQL Injection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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