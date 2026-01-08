Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackwall GateKeeper is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Blackwall. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Hosting providers and ISPs defending customer web properties at scale should prioritize Blackwall GateKeeper for its L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis, which catches volumetric and application-layer attacks that signature-only solutions let through. The BGP Flowspec integration and white-label REST API mean you can filter upstream at your network edge and resell protection as a control panel plugin to your own customers. Skip this if you need workload protection or API security beyond the web tier; GateKeeper is purpose-built for perimeter defense, not deep application instrumentation.
Startups and SMBs with limited security ops capacity should pick Cloudflare WAF for its zero-trust integration with your existing DNS and CDN layers, eliminating the need for separate appliance management. The platform handles NIST PR.PS and PR.IR through managed rulesets and DDoS mitigation without requiring full-time WAF tuning; you're inheriting Cloudflare's threat intelligence across their 280+ million daily requests. Skip this if you need granular application layer control or extensive custom rule development; the managed approach trades flexibility for speed-to-protection.
Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
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Common questions about comparing Blackwall GateKeeper vs Cloudflare WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Blackwall GateKeeper: Web security & traffic filtering platform for hosting providers. built by Blackwall. Core capabilities include L7 DDoS mitigation with behavioral analysis and signature-based detection, Web Application Firewall with protection against SQLi, XSS, RCE attacks, Bot detection and mitigation for credential stuffing, scraping, and spam..
Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackwall GateKeeper is developed by Blackwall. Cloudflare WAF is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackwall GateKeeper and Cloudflare WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, Web Security, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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