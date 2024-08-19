Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Akamai App & API Protector is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Akamai. Cloudflare WAF is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should run Akamai App & API Protector; its machine learning self-tuning reduces false positives that plague manual WAF tuning, and hybrid deployment means you avoid rip-and-replace when shifting between on-premises and multi-CDN environments. The platform covers NIST PR.PS and PR.IR consistently, handling both platform hardening and architectural resilience without forcing you to bolt on a separate API discovery tool. Skip this if your primary concern is incident response speed rather than prevention; Akamai prioritizes blocking threats at the edge over post-breach forensics.
Startups and SMBs with limited security ops capacity should pick Cloudflare WAF for its zero-trust integration with your existing DNS and CDN layers, eliminating the need for separate appliance management. The platform handles NIST PR.PS and PR.IR through managed rulesets and DDoS mitigation without requiring full-time WAF tuning; you're inheriting Cloudflare's threat intelligence across their 280+ million daily requests. Skip this if you need granular application layer control or extensive custom rule development; the managed approach trades flexibility for speed-to-protection.
WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection
A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Akamai App & API Protector vs Cloudflare WAF for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Akamai App & API Protector: WAF solution with API security, bot management, and DDoS protection. built by Akamai. Core capabilities include Web application firewall (WAF), API security and discovery, Bot management and mitigation..
Cloudflare WAF: A cloud-based web application firewall that protects applications from various cyber threats through rule-based filtering, machine learning detection, and integrated security features. built by Cloudflare, Inc...
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Akamai App & API Protector is developed by Akamai. Cloudflare WAF is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Akamai App & API Protector and Cloudflare WAF serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox