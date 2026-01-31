Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by JupiterOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset sprawl across cloud and on-premises infrastructure need JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management primarily for its data consolidation engine, which actually connects disparate asset inventories instead of just aggregating them. The platform covers ID.AM and ID.RA strongly, meaning you get usable asset context and risk scoring rather than raw lists. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet standardized on a cloud provider or runs entirely on legacy on-premises systems where asset discovery is still manual; JupiterOne assumes some baseline inventory maturity to work from.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management: Platform for cyber asset attack surface mgmt with asset visibility & control. built by JupiterOne. Core capabilities include Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management differentiates with Asset Management, Exposure Management, Continuous Control Monitoring.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management is developed by JupiterOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and JupiterOne Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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