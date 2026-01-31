Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Blackpoint CompassOne is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Blackpoint Cyber. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams under constant asset sprawl from remote work and cloud migration will get the most from Blackpoint CompassOne because it actually maps relationships between your inventory items instead of just listing them. The platform ingests data from multiple sources into one searchable index and flags high-risk assets in real time, which matters when your SOC is drowning in disconnected tools. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflow automation built in; CompassOne identifies the problem but leaves patching orchestration to your existing ticketing system.
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling to find unmanaged devices across IT, IoT, and OT networks should start with Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory; its agentless approach and 30+ discovery techniques actually work in air-gapped and brownfield environments where agent-dependent tools fail. The tool's 90-day asset timeline and 150+ classification attributes directly support NIST ID.AM compliance, which matters if your auditors are asking hard questions about what you actually own. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability correlation or threat response automation; Forescout maps the attack surface with precision but leaves remediation workflows to your SOAR or ticketing system.
Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users
Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices
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Common questions about comparing Blackpoint CompassOne vs Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Blackpoint CompassOne: Asset inventory platform providing visibility across devices, identities, users. built by Blackpoint Cyber. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources..
Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory: Automated asset discovery and classification for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices. built by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Blackpoint CompassOne differentiates with Continuous asset discovery across endpoint and cloud environments, Contextual relationship mapping between assets, vulnerabilities, and threats, Unified asset inventory from multiple data sources. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory differentiates with Automated discovery of managed and unmanaged devices, Asset classification using 150+ attributes, Continuous assessment using 30+ active and passive techniques.
Blackpoint CompassOne is developed by Blackpoint Cyber. Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory is developed by Forescout Technologies, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Blackpoint CompassOne and Forescout Cyber Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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