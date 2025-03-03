Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Signal™ is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Gamma Ray is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise development teams drowning in open source vulnerabilities will get the most from Black Duck Signal™ because its AI actually flags risky dependencies before they hit production, not after. The platform covers ID.RA and GV.SC functions with equal weight, meaning you get both vulnerability detection and supply chain context in one workflow. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime application behavior; Black Duck Signal™ is built for left-shift scanning, not post-deployment monitoring.
Node.js development teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with Gamma Ray because it plugs directly into your existing build pipeline with minimal configuration overhead. The free pricing and pluggable architecture mean you can wire it to whatever vulnerability database your org already uses, whether that's your own internal feeds or public sources, without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot or your team needs SCA that covers Java, Python, and Go equally well; Gamma Ray's strength is depth on Node, not breadth.
AI-powered application security platform for software development
Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases.
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Signal™ vs Gamma Ray for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Signal™: AI-powered application security platform for software development. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include AI-powered application security scanning, Open source security and risk analysis, Software composition analysis..
Gamma Ray: Gamma Ray is a software that helps developers to look for vulnerabilities on their Node.js applications with a pluggable infrastructure for integration with vulnerabilities databases..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Signal™ is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Gamma Ray is open-source with 103 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Signal™ and Gamma Ray serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS. Key differences: Black Duck Signal™ is Commercial while Gamma Ray is Free, Gamma Ray is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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