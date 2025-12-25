Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..

GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..

Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.