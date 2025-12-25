Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. GuardRails is a commercial application security posture management tool by GuardRails. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
Dev teams in startups and mid-market firms frustrated with alert fatigue will find GuardRails' value in its integrated training layer; it catches vulnerabilities in 22 languages while teaching developers to fix them in context, rather than dumping findings on security. Support for on-premise deployment without CI/CD pipeline changes means you can plug it into fragmented toolchains without rearchitecting. Skip this if you need mature DAST capabilities or deep enterprise integrations; the small vendor footprint (14 employees) means limited resources for custom connector work and slower feature iteration.
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training
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Common questions about comparing Black Duck Polaris Platform vs GuardRails for your application security posture management needs.
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
GuardRails: DevSecOps platform for vulnerability detection and developer security training. built by GuardRails. Core capabilities include Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST). GuardRails differentiates with Automated repository scanning for new and existing code, Support for 22 programming languages, SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC, and secret detection capabilities.
Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. GuardRails is developed by GuardRails. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Polaris Platform and GuardRails serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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