Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido All in one Security platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Aikido Security. Black Duck Polaris Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido All in one Security platform
Mid-market and Enterprise teams that need code, cloud, and runtime scanning without juggling five separate vendors will find Aikido All in one Security platform worth the conversation; the AI-powered automatic remediation actually reduces triage toil instead of just flagging more issues. Coverage spans SAST, SCA, CSPM, container runtime, and DAST, with strong NIST Detect and Respond capabilities that prioritize finding and fixing problems over lengthy investigation workflows. Skip this if you're locked into on-premise deployments or need deep native integration with tools outside the Azure DevOps ecosystem; Aikido's cloud-only model and vendor size make it less suitable for highly fragmented enterprise toolchains requiring extensive custom connectors.
Development teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations should pick Black Duck Polaris Platform if your bottleneck is scattered open source risk across multiple repositories and build pipelines. The platform handles multi-repository onboarding with event-based automation that actually reduces manual triage work, and its SCA engine catches licensing and vulnerability issues before they hit production. Skip this if you need infrastructure scanning to be equal-strength with code scanning; Polaris leans heavily into application-layer AST and open source management, leaving IaC as a secondary capability.
All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection
Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Aikido All in one Security platform vs Black Duck Polaris Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Aikido All in one Security platform: All-in-one security platform covering code, cloud, and runtime protection. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Static Application Security Testing (SAST), Software Composition Analysis (SCA), Secrets Detection..
Black Duck Polaris Platform: Cloud platform for automated AST with SAST, SCA, and DAST capabilities. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Static application security testing (SAST), Software composition analysis (SCA), Dynamic application security testing (DAST)..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in static application security testing (sast), software composition analysis (sca), secrets detection. Aikido All in one Security platform differentiates with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Container and Kubernetes Runtime Scanning, Agentless Virtual Machine Scanning. Black Duck Polaris Platform differentiates with Automated security testing throughout SDLC, Multi-repository onboarding, Event-based scan automation.
Aikido All in one Security platform is developed by Aikido Security. Black Duck Polaris Platform is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido All in one Security platform and Black Duck Polaris Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DAST, SCA, Secret Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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