Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..

Sonatype Lifecycle: Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated Golden Pull Requests for zero-breaking vulnerability remediation, Flexible policy engine with 18 default policies and 30+ customizable constraints, Contextual risk prioritization using reachability analysis and upgrade availability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.