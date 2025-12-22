Aikido License Risk: Scans open-source licenses in dependencies and generates SBOMs for compliance. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Open-source license risk identification and scoring, SBOM generation in CycloneDX, SPDX, and CSV formats, Customizable license risk scoring and filtering..

Sonatype Lifecycle: Automated SCA tool for open source dependency management and vulnerability remediation. built by Sonatype. Core capabilities include Automated Golden Pull Requests for zero-breaking vulnerability remediation, Flexible policy engine with 18 default policies and 30+ customizable constraints, Contextual risk prioritization using reachability analysis and upgrade availability..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.