Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Fluid Attacks SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing open source at scale need Black Duck SCA for its binary and snippet analysis; most competitors stop at dependency trees, but Black Duck catches undeclared dependencies and AI-generated code that traditional scanning misses. The tool's NIST GV.SC coverage reflects real supply chain risk management built into policy enforcement and SBOM generation, addressing what actually matters when you're tracking third-party risk. Skip this if your organization is still mapping basic dependency inventory; Black Duck assumes you've already solved that problem and want to move upstream into license compliance and transitive vulnerability tracking.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review dependencies should use Fluid Attacks SCA for its reattack verification, which validates that remediation actually closed the vulnerability rather than just checking boxes. The tool integrates directly into GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket pipelines with build-breaking capabilities, meaning vulnerable libraries never make it to production without explicit override. Skip this if you need a multi-function platform covering SAST, DAST, and container scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on third-party component risk, which is precisely why it doesn't bloat your CI/CD pipeline.
SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Black Duck Black Duck SCA vs Fluid Attacks SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA: SCA tool for managing security, quality, and license risks in open source code. built by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Core capabilities include Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies..
Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA differentiates with Dependency analysis for direct and transitive dependencies, Binary analysis for post-build artifacts, Codeprint analysis for AI models and undeclared dependencies. Fluid Attacks SCA differentiates with Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA is developed by Black Duck Software, Inc.. Fluid Attacks SCA is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Black Duck Black Duck SCA and Fluid Attacks SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover CI/CD, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox