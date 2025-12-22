Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Aikido Security. Fluid Attacks SCA is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Fluid Attacks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Software Composition Analysis
Development teams shipping code fast need Aikido Software Composition Analysis because its reachability analysis cuts false positives by orders of magnitude, letting you fix what actually matters instead of drowning in noise. The tool catches silently patched vulnerabilities and malware in npm packages that standard SCA misses, and automated pull request remediation means your engineers spend minutes on fixes, not hours on triage. Skip this if your organization needs CSPM or infrastructure scanning; Aikido stays disciplined in the SCA lane and doesn't pretend to do everything.
Development teams shipping code faster than security can manually review dependencies should use Fluid Attacks SCA for its reattack verification, which validates that remediation actually closed the vulnerability rather than just checking boxes. The tool integrates directly into GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, and Bitbucket pipelines with build-breaking capabilities, meaning vulnerable libraries never make it to production without explicit override. Skip this if you need a multi-function platform covering SAST, DAST, and container scanning; Fluid Attacks stays focused on third-party component risk, which is precisely why it doesn't bloat your CI/CD pipeline.
SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware
SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Software Composition Analysis vs Fluid Attacks SCA for your software composition analysis needs.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis: SCA tool that scans open-source dependencies for vulnerabilities and malware. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests..
Fluid Attacks SCA: SCA tool for identifying vulnerable third-party libraries and dependencies. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis differentiates with Multi-language dependency scanning, Reachability analysis for false positive reduction, Automated vulnerability remediation via pull requests. Fluid Attacks SCA differentiates with Dependency tree mapping and visualization, Continuous scanning for vulnerable third-party libraries, Component and dependency inventory generation.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis is developed by Aikido Security. Fluid Attacks SCA is developed by Fluid Attacks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis integrates with GitHub, GitLab, Bitbucket, Azure DevOps, GitLab Self-Managed. Fluid Attacks SCA integrates with GitLab, GitHub, Azure DevOps, Bitbucket. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Aikido Software Composition Analysis and Fluid Attacks SCA serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Dependency Scanning, SBOM, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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