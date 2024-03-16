Bitwarden: Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager..

Cerby Automated Credential Management & SSO: Automated credential mgmt & SSO platform for apps without SAML/OIDC support. built by Cerby. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated password creation and rotation, SSO extension for non-SAML/OIDC applications, Automated MFA enrollment and management..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.