1Password Passkeys: Password manager with passkey creation, storage, and sharing capabilities. built by 1Password. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Passkey creation and storage, Cross-device passkey synchronization across Mac, iOS, Windows, and Android, Biometric authentication for account access..

Bitwarden: Secure and manage passwords across devices with Bitwarden's open-source, encrypted password manager..

Both serve the Password Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.