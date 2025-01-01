Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Bitsight. Cyber Exposure Manager is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Galileo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: we never sell rankings.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management
Security leaders managing vendor risk and sprawling cloud footprints should prioritize Bitsight External Attack Surface Management for its ability to surface and attribute assets you don't know you own, which is where most breach paths actually start. The tool covers both ID.AM and GV.SC control areas, meaning it handles your own attack surface discovery and third-party vendor visibility in one system, with continuous monitoring across AWS, Azure, and GCP. Skip this if you need endpoint detection or incident response capabilities; Bitsight stops at finding and prioritizing what's exposed, not stopping attacks in motion.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in asset discovery backlogs should start with Galileo Security because it actually maps forgotten and shadow IT assets before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all four NIST CSF 2.0 foundations,asset management, risk assessment, supply chain visibility, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not bolting together five tools to get operational context around what you own. Skip this if your organization needs deep post-breach forensics or threat hunting; Galileo is built to shrink your attack surface, not investigate what already happened.
Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs.
Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Bitsight External Attack Surface Management vs Cyber Exposure Manager for your external attack surface management needs.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management: Discovers assets, analyzes risks, and prioritizes vulnerabilities across orgs. built by Bitsight. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection..
Cyber Exposure Manager: Cyber Exposure Manager: continuous visibility and remediation for external risk. built by Galileo Security. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and mapping, AI-enabled entity attribution using Graph of Internet Assets, Shadow IT detection. Cyber Exposure Manager differentiates with External Attack Surface Management (EASM), Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM), Exposure Scoring & Posture Trends.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management is developed by Bitsight. Cyber Exposure Manager is developed by Galileo Security founded in 2025-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Cyber Exposure Manager integrates with SIEM, SOAR, EMAIL. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Bitsight External Attack Surface Management and Cyber Exposure Manager serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox