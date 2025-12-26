Bitsight Exposure Management is a commercial exposure management tool by Bitsight. CYE Hyver is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk will get immediate value from Bitsight Exposure Management because it actually maps your vendor ecosystem continuously instead of relying on annual questionnaires. The platform covers six NIST CSF 2.0 functions across asset discovery, risk assessment, and supply chain oversight, with real-time alerts for compromised credentials and ransomware that hit in sub-minute timeframes. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 vendors or lacks dedicated resources to act on exposure findings; the tool surfaces problems faster than most teams can remediate them.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Bitsight Exposure Management vs CYE Hyver for your exposure management needs.
Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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