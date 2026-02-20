A3Sec CTEM is a commercial exposure management tool by A3Sec. CYE Hyver is a commercial exposure management tool by CYE. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best exposure management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown assets and exposure backlogs will see immediate value in A3Sec CTEM's continuous discovery paired with automated attack simulation; it forces prioritization by actual exploitability rather than CVE noise. The vendor's coverage across NIST ID.AM, ID.RA, and DE.CM reflects genuine strength in asset mapping and risk contextualization where most exposure tools leak. Skip this if your organization prioritizes incident response over exposure prevention or lacks the resources to act on continuous remediation workflows; A3Sec assumes you can operationalize findings at scale.
Mid-market and enterprise security leaders who need to justify remediation budgets to the CFO should start with CYE Hyver. It translates exposure into dollar figures and attack routes into priority sequences, then maps mitigation costs back to business impact, which turns "patch this vulnerability" into "fixing this costs $50K and prevents a $2M breach scenario." The platform covers NIST risk assessment and asset management thoroughly while staying light on response and recovery functions, so it's strongest as a front-end exposure quantification tool rather than an incident readiness platform. Skip this if your team is still learning basic vulnerability management fundamentals; Hyver assumes you have inventory discipline already.
Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt.
Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing A3Sec CTEM vs CYE Hyver for your exposure management needs.
A3Sec CTEM: Managed CTEM service for continuous attack surface & threat exposure mgmt. built by A3Sec. headquartered in Spain. Core capabilities include Continuous asset discovery and mapping, including unknown assets, with a dynamic inventory, Real-time visibility into all assets and their exposure levels, Automated attack simulations to validate vulnerability exploitability..
CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..
Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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